Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 17:27

Pro-choice activists call for end to three day waiting period for abortions

The measure was brought in 2018, alongside new laws allowing terminations during the first 12-weeks of pregnancy.
Michael Bolton

Pro-choice campaigners are calling for the 3-day waiting period to access an early abortion to be removed.

The measure was brought in 2018 after the repeal referendum, alongside new laws allowing terminations during the first 12-weeks of pregnancy.

Anyone looking to access a termination during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, has to arrange two doctor's appointments spaced at least three days apart.

The Irish Family Planning Association has described the measure is 'inappropriate' and 'paternalistic' towards women. The association says of the almost 500 women who attended their clinic for abortion services in 2021, around 97.5 per cent went ahead with their terminations.

Action for Choice, which is a member of the National Women's Council's Abortion Working Group, is also calling for the 3-day 'reflection' period to be abolished..

Sinead Kennedy from the group says women should be trusted to make important decisions about their lives.

"One of the things that came up very much in the referendum was that people needed to trust women to make these decisions for themselves. I think overwhelmingly, that was one of the key sentements behind the enourmous support behind repeal.

"We trust women to make these decisions. Women are capable of making difficult, complex, moral and ethical decisions."

abortionrepeal the eighthirish family planning associationthree day waiting periodaction for choice
