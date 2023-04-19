Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 08:43

Explosion at Cork plant leaves two men with titanium burns

The condition of one of the was described as very serious by a number of sources following the incident. The condition of the second person is understood to not be serious.
Explosion at Cork plant leaves two men with titanium burns

Kenneth Fox

Two men suffered suspected titanium burns in what has been described as a mini-explosion while working on the roof of a medical devices plant in East Cork.

As the Irish Examiner reports, one of the men was in a serious condition in hospital overnight after suffering extensive burn injuries in the incident at Stryker's Anngrove plant at the IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill on Tuesday afternoon.

His condition was described as very serious by a number of sources following the incident. The condition of the second person is understood to not be serious.

The plant was in shutdown following the incident as an investigation by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) got underway.

While the exact nature of the incident remains under investigation, it is understood it occurred while a person was working on the roof area of the plant.

Emergency services including the Cork County Fire Service, gardaí, and the National Ambulance Service responded to the scene after the incident at around 1.15pm yesterday afternoon. The HSA confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident.

The alarm was raised just after 1pm on Tuesday when Midleton fire brigade was asked to help with “a medical emergency” at Stryker’s Anngrove plant at the IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill.

A spokesman for the county fire service said it was reported that one person had suffered burns while working on equipment which was located on the roof and that the fire was out.

However, in a statement later, Stryker confirmed that two people had been injured in the incident which it said was managed by the company’s emergency response team with support from local emergency services.

“Two people were transferred to the hospital and all others were safely evacuated from the facility,” a spokesperson said.

“We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities. We’re working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.”

More in this section

Adoption of girl against birth mother's wishes 'not proportionate', court hears Adoption of girl against birth mother's wishes 'not proportionate', court hears
Encouragement, not antagonism, at Good Friday Agreement conference – O’Neill Encouragement, not antagonism, at Good Friday Agreement conference – O’Neill
Taoiseach calls on Sinn Féin to provide more information on Jonathan Dowdall Taoiseach calls on Sinn Féin to provide more information on Jonathan Dowdall
explosionirelandplantdeviceseast corkstrykertitanium burns
Mayo man to be sentenced to life for murder of Detective Colm Horkan

Mayo man to be sentenced to life for murder of Detective Colm Horkan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more