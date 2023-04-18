Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 20:37

Fundraising event to take place for teenager who died in accident while working on car

Colm Donnelly was a "farming and car fanatic and loved working with his animals alongside carrying out various projects on his tractors and cars"
James Cox

A charity fundraiser in memory of an 18-year-old from Gorey, Co Wexford, who died in an accident while working on his car has raised nearly €7,000 ahead of a fundraising event this weekend.

In February, Colm had an accident while working on his car and sustained serious injuries and sadly died six days later.

He saved five lives by donating his organs.

Colm’s sister Niamh has organised a tractor/road run on Sunday, April 23rd, in his memory with all the proceeds going to charity.

The money raised through the fundraiser will go to St Vincent’s University Hospital ICU,  Friends of Gorey District Hospital.Kilanerin National School and Gorey Community School.

A number of famous faces have offered their support to the fundraiser for the Colm Donnelly Remembrance Road Run, including Ireland rugby star Tadhg Furlong and Irish football legend Paul McGrath.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

co wexfordfundraisergoreycolm donnelly
