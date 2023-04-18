New survey highlights the concerns of fertility patients about rollout of public funding for IVF

Michael Bolton

Lack of clarity about the government’s plans to introduce public funding for IVF treatment is causing widespread concerns for potential patients and could lead one-in-two people to holding off treatment.

This is according to a survey from by Sims IVF, the largest fertility provider in Ireland.

The survey was carried out in March 2023 among 1,088 respondents, who are a combination of current/past fertility patients and those who have not received treatment to date.

Of those surveyed, 67% had undergone fertility treatment previously. Among that group, 54% of respondents said they would consider delaying further treatment until public funding is rolled out. The remaining 46% said they would not delay further treatment even if funding came through this year.

When it came to concerns patients had over eligibility for IVF, 96% of respondents were concerned about access to IVF treatment in an area convenient for them to travel to.

85% were concerned about how many IVF cycles will be covered under public funding, while 85% concerned about whether age limits would apply.

53% expressed concern about possible restrictions due to Body Mass Index, with 42% were concerned if LGBTQI+ individuals/couples will be able to avail of treatment.

There was also anger regarding the rollout of funding for patients, with 18% angry over the length of time it has taken to get public funding and were concerned of further exacerbation of waiting lists for treatment.

12% of people lack confidence in implementation of public funding, querying whether the rollout would be means-tested and if patients with medical cards would be prioritised.

Speaking about the survey results, Mikey O’ Brien, Group Clinic Director of Sims IVF said: “The results of this survey echo the concerns we are hearing from patients in our clinics on a daily basis. There is great deal of uncertainty around the rollout of funding for IVF and potential patients are concerned about if, when and how this public funding model will be implemented.

“They want to know what will be covered and what won’t, so they can make informed decisions about their treatment. If we look at criteria for patients in the UK, there are limitations for eligibility based on age, weight, not having children from previous relationships and other factors.

“One response that stuck out around eligibility was: ‘Please make funding available to all, regardless of above criteria (age, BMI, previous treatment etc). It is already a heartbreaking and highly stressful situation that no one wants to be in, without adding extra conditions that have to be met. Just please help people to create their little family.’

“At Sims IVF, we want industry experts to be involved in the conversation about the rollout, to ensure a–fit-for-purpose funding model is introduced that will help as many people as possible.”