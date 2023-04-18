Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 09:13

Patients left in debt after difficulties recouping money owed to them by HSE

A series of schemes allows patients in need of medical treatments to undergo them abroad and reclaim the costs.
Patients left in debt after difficulties recouping money owed to them by HSE

Michael Bolton

A highly critical report has found people were left to borrow money or fall into debt because of difficulty recouping money owed to them by the HSE.

A series of schemes allows patients in need of medical treatments to undergo them abroad and reclaim the costs.

However, an investigation by the Ombudsman found in many cases, patients had to fight to have the money repaid.

The HSE has welcomed the publication of the report and says it will implement a series of recommendations made in it.

Ombudsman Ger Deering says the delayed repayments left many out of pocket and in debt.

"People who use these schemes will generally be people with limited means. Generally speaking, other people may well have health insurance, or may have a way of getting these things done privately.

"So the fact that people are entitled to the schemes, most likely means they are of limited means. That was the issue for some people where they borrowed money from a relative, or from the Credit Union, in fairly certian knowledge in their view that it was just a matter of time that they would pay for their treatment and claim the money back."

 

More in this section

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Two men injured following firearms incident in Tallaght Two men injured following firearms incident in Tallaght
NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair
hsedebtpayment schemesger deering
Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts

Simeon Burke spared jail and fined €300 over public order breach at Four Courts

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more