Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 06:24

Two men injured following firearms incident in Tallaght

Shortly after 5pm, gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of an incident in the Kiltalown area of Jobstown.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating following the unlawful discharge of a firearm and a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Jobstown, Dublin 24, on Monday the 17th of April.

Shortly after 5pm, gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of an incident in the Kiltalown area of Jobstown.

In the course of the incident a number of shots were fired at a house and a man in his 30s was seriously injured after he was stuck by a car.

The injured man was removed from the scene by Ambulance to Tallaght Hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

A second male (20s) injured in the course of the incident was also removed to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Shortly after the incident a car was discovered on fire and abandoned on Mount Seskin Road.

A number of crime scenes are currently preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and a SIO has been appointed in the case. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

dublingardaitallaghttallaght hospitalfirearms incident
