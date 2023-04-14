Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 18:23

Biden looks at plaque in memory of late son and meets distant cousin at hospice

The president travelled to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice and Palliative Care Centre on Friday.
By Josh Payne, PA

US president Joe Biden has looked a plaque in memory of his late son and met a distant cousin on the final day of his tour of Ireland.

Mr Biden travelled by motorcade to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice and Palliative Care Centre on Friday afternoon, with people lining the streets and waving at the president as he made his way.

Alongside his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, he was greeted by several people outside the centre, including distant cousin Laurita Blewitt.

Ireland Biden
President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, second from right,as he looks at a plaque dedicated to his late son Beau Biden. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP. 

Mr Biden keeps in close contact with the Blewitt family, who attended the White House St Patrick’s Day receptions in 2022 and 2023.

The president and Ms Blewitt, who works with the hospice, spoke for several minutes.

During his visit to the hospice, the president looked at a plaque installed at the entrance to the centre, commemorating his son Beau Biden who died of brain cancer in 2015.

In 2017, the president attended the site’s ground-breaking and sent a video greeting when it opened in November 2021.

The president also met briefly with the hospice’s chief executive Martina Jennings, Blewitt relatives and hospice board members and employees before departing.

