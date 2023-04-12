In Pictures: Joe Biden explores family roots on first full day of Irish visit

By PA
US president Joe Biden braved poor weather conditions on a day split between Northern Ireland and the Republic as he juggled his political duties with a quest to explore his family roots.
Following his arrival on Air Force One in Belfast on Tuesday evening, the US president was quickly back on board the famous aircraft for a trip south to Dublin Airport.
During his brief stay north of the border, Mr Biden had stressed his support for the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement and made a keynote speech at Ulster University.
Having started his visit north of the border, Mr Biden made his keynote speech following a breakfast with Rishi Sunak who had welcomed him the previous night as he landed.
