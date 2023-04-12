Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 16:26

In Pictures: Joe Biden explores family roots on first full day of Irish visit

The US president spent the early part of the day in Northern Ireland before visiting ancestral homelands in the south.
By PA

US president Joe Biden braved poor weather conditions on a day split between Northern Ireland and the Republic as he juggled his political duties with a quest to explore his family roots.

Following his arrival on Air Force One in Belfast on Tuesday evening, the US president was quickly back on board the famous aircraft for a trip south to Dublin Airport.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Dublin Airport (Damien Sotran/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Mr Biden is greeted on arrival in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

During his brief stay north of the border, Mr Biden had stressed his support for the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement and made a keynote speech at Ulster University.

Having started his visit north of the border, Mr Biden made his keynote speech following a breakfast with Rishi Sunak who had welcomed him the previous night as he landed.

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
US president Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the recent Oscar winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as he visits Ulster University in Belfast (Aaron Chown/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech (Liam McBurney/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Joe Biden takes a selfie with Claire Hanna of the SDLP (Liam McBurney/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
(Aaron Chown/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Guests in attendance ahead of a speech by the US president (Liam McBurney/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
Messages are displayed on Black Mountain which overlooks the city of Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
A protester outside Ulster University (Niall Carson/PA)

President Biden visit to the island of Ireland
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets Joe Biden at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)

