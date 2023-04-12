In Pictures: Joe Biden explores family roots on first full day of Irish visit

By PA

US president Joe Biden braved poor weather conditions on a day split between Northern Ireland and the Republic as he juggled his political duties with a quest to explore his family roots.

Following his arrival on Air Force One in Belfast on Tuesday evening, the US president was quickly back on board the famous aircraft for a trip south to Dublin Airport.

US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One at Dublin Airport (Damien Sotran/PA)

Mr Biden is greeted on arrival in Dublin (Damien Storan/PA)

During his brief stay north of the border, Mr Biden had stressed his support for the institutions created by the Good Friday Agreement and made a keynote speech at Ulster University.

Having started his visit north of the border, Mr Biden made his keynote speech following a breakfast with Rishi Sunak who had welcomed him the previous night as he landed.

US president Joe Biden embraces James Martin, who starred in the recent Oscar winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as he visits Ulster University in Belfast (Aaron Chown/PA)

Joe Biden delivers his keynote speech (Liam McBurney/PA)

Joe Biden takes a selfie with Claire Hanna of the SDLP (Liam McBurney/PA)

(Aaron Chown/PA)

Guests in attendance ahead of a speech by the US president (Liam McBurney/PA)

Messages are displayed on Black Mountain which overlooks the city of Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

A protester outside Ulster University (Niall Carson/PA)