International tourist numbers still down 16% on pre-pandemic levels

An estimated 1.7 million international visitors came to Ireland during the first three months of the year, down 16 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, according to the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation (ITIC).

The figures from the tourism lobby group suggest that visitors from mainland Europe and North America are driving the tourism recovery rate in Ireland, while demand from Britain, the largest volume source market, remains below expectations.

ITIC’s tourism volume estimates compare performance versus 2019, the last normal year for the tourism industry. The figures use carrier and port data to extrapolate inbound visitor numbers based on past performance and current trends.

The group expressed concern that recovery would be threatened by continued cost inflation and supply shortages across tourism accommodation and car hire.

ITIC’s analysis showed that over one third of all tourism beds in regional Ireland are now contracted to the Government to accommodate Ukrainian refugees and international asylum seekers.

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, chairperson of the ITIC, said the lack of tourism beds was of great concern to the industry. “There will be tourism towns up and down the country with a shortage of tourism beds and therefore with very little tourism activity.”

Eoghan O’Mara Walsh, chief executive of the ITIC, said: “Fáilte Ireland have estimated that the impact of Government’s over-reliance on tourism beds will cost the tourism economy €1.1 billion this year. Downstream tourism businesses such as attractions, cultural experiences, inbound operators, restaurants and vintners will be the ones to suffer.”