Hundreds expected to apply for 94 cost-rental homes in Wicklow

James Cox

Hundreds of people are expected to apply for 94 cost-rental apartments in Co Wicklow this morning.

The homes at Archers Wood in Delgany will start at just over €1,200 for a one bed per month and €1,400 for a two bed.

These prices are 30 per cent below the current market rate.

John Coleman from the Land Development Agency insists the prices are considered fair and affordable.

Mr Coleman said: "They are targeted at this level to be sustainable, so that we can do more of these homes. The rents will support the release of more homes and their upkeep.

"But as well as that to come in under that 35 per cent of net income level of expenditure on rent which is universally expected as affordable, so we think it's a really fair deal for people who are in that squeezed middle bracket."