Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 10:21

What the local papers say: This week's regional front pages

A preview of this week's regional papers.
What the local papers say: This week's regional front pages

The visit of Joe Biden to Mayo, the tragedy which claimed the life of a teenager in Laois and a women who is a victim of coerecive control is among the headlines in today's regional papers.

The Nationalist leads with the chilling story of a women in Carlow who has spoken about her family's expereince of being harrassed by a loved one's former partner for the past year.

The front page of the Western People is a picture of US President Joe Biden as preperations continue for his highly anticipated visit to Ballina on Friday.

 

The Roscommon Herald claim masked thieves are linked to recent burglaries in Ballingare, while the paper also lead with a photo of Roscommon's victory over Mayo on Sunday.

 

 

The Laois Nationalist leads with tributes to 15-year-old David Brow, who died after a quad bike accident on Sunday.

The Kildare Nationalist leads with plans for one of the county's eyesores, the Donnelly Mirrors site, has been levelled after 16 years of dereliction.

More in this section

Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival
Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland for anniversary ‘significant’, says Blair Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland for anniversary ‘significant’, says Blair
Two people rushed to hospital following serious accident between a car and van in Wexford Two people rushed to hospital following serious accident between a car and van in Wexford
joe bidenroscommon heraldwestern peopleregional newspapersfront pagescarlow nationalistlaois nationalistkildare nationalistwaterford news and starlocal newspapers
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more