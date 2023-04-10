Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 15:20

HSE warns of long delays at emergency departments

Patients are beig asked to consider alternate care pathways
HSE warns of long delays at emergency departments

Michael Bolton

The HSE is asking people to consider all options and pathways available before attending emergency departments (EDs) as the health system faces pressure over the bank holiday weekend.

Patients attending EDs with non-life-threatening concerns are likely to experience delays.

The HSE added hospitals and community teams are continuing to identify patients who are suitable for discharge home or to community beds in order to ease the pressure in hospitals across the country.

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster said: “We know that hospitals will experience pressure coming into Tuesday morning.  Substantial work over the weekend has been of some benefit, but the position remains challenging.

“In as much as possible we want to reduce discomfort for the public and staff and part of that response lies in the use of all options.”

Where possible, people are being encouraged to attend injury units rather than EDs, particularly in the case of broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

The public is also being urged to take caution on roads in the coming days, with a status yellow wind warning in place for Cork, Kerry, Galway, Clare, Mayo and Limerick.

More in this section

Gardaí lost more than 235,000 days to illness in 2022 Gardaí lost more than 235,000 days to illness in 2022
Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after problem with Ryanair flight Emergency declared at Dublin Airport after problem with Ryanair flight
Varadkar dismisses Fine Gael plunge in poll amid Sinn Féin surge Varadkar dismisses Fine Gael plunge in poll amid Sinn Féin surge
healthovercrowdinghsehospitalsemergency departmentsbernard gloster
Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival

Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more