Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 16:14

Gardaí inspect Louth GAA grounds ahead of Biden arrival

Phoenix Park will be closed to facilitate a visit between US president Joe Biden and President Michael D Higgins
Cillian Sherlock, PA

Gardaí have inspected a possible helicopter landing zone at a GAA club in Co Louth GAA as part of final preparations for a visit by US president Joe Biden this week.

Mr Biden will undertake several engagements north and south of the Border as part of the visit to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

The US president will begin his trip in Northern Ireland on Tuesday and is then expected to visit Carlingford and Dundalk in Co Louth on Wednesday before arriving in Dublin.

A fire engine at Cooley Kickhams GAA Club
A fire engine at Cooley Kickhams GAA club (Niall Carson/PA)

One possible route to Co Louth is by helicopter, and emergency services were seen placing security barriers and pacing the perimeter of Cooley Kickhams GAA club in Carlingford on Monday.

On the Dublin leg of the journey, Mr Biden will address members of the Oireachtas and meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

It has been announced that Phoenix Park will be closed for 24 hours from 5pm on Wednesday to facilitate Mr Biden's visit.

A garda security cordon is put into place at Cooley Kickhams GAA Club
A garda security cordon is put into place at Cooley Kickhams GAA club (Niall Carson/PA)

The Office of Public Works said it made the decision following a request to close the park from gardaí.

All gates, including pedestrian gates, will be closed during the 24-hour period.

The end of the trip will include a public speech by Mr Biden in Co Mayo, outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, on Friday evening.

Gardaí lost more than 235,000 days to illness in 2022

Gardaí lost more than 235,000 days to illness in 2022

READ NOW

