Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 10:22

Pedestrian seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Waterford city

The incident occurred in the Lombard Street area of Waterford city at around 9.25pm on Sunday.
Sarah Slater

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Waterford city.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the pedestrian was rushed to nearby University Hospital Waterford.

In a statement gardai said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 9:15pm in the Lombard Street area of Waterford city.

“The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.”

The road remains closed to allow for Garda Forensic Investigation teams to examine the area and local diversions are in place.

Garda enquiries are ongoing.

