Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 15:39

Investigation launched after man's remains discovered in Waterford City

The body was discovered on Merchants Quay on Thursday afternoon
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Waterford City.

The body of the man, aged in his 20s, was discovered on Merchants Quay in Waterford City Centre at 2.15pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were alerted and the man's remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Gardaí confirmed there are "all the circumstances" surrounding the discovery, adding the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

Investigators are not thought to be treating the man's death as suspicious at this time.

