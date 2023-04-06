Text scams are on the rise with fraudsters pretending to be road toll operators, Bank of Ireland warns

Michael Bolton

Bank of Ireland is warning about an escalating wave of fraudulent text messages, with fraudsters pretending to be a motorway operator and sending messages urging customers to pay outstanding toll charges or update account details.

The links in the text messages are used to collect account details and access personal information.

Ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend, Bank of Ireland is urging people not to respond or click on the links in the text message.

They are also reminding people that toll companies, banks, Government agencies, and delivery companies will never send a message asking for payment.

Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud, Bank of Ireland said: “Smishing attacks tend to come in waves, and the latest theme is motorway fraud, where fraudsters are sending fake text purportedly from operators such as eFlow.

"When you click on the text it leads to a fake website where some will end up providing their confidential card and bank account details. As more people will be hitting the roads this Easter weekend, they might be more inclined to click on such a text message thinking it is legitimate.

“In the past we have seen similar waves of fraudulent messages appearing to be from delivery services, Government agencies or banks and now it seems that motorway smishing is trending. Text messages should be treated with extreme caution – the general rule is never trust, always verify.”