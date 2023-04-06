Man arrested in connection with 2016 killing of Eddie Hutch

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has been arrested in connection with the killing of Eddie Hutch Senior in 2016.

The brother of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was shot dead days after the high-profile murder of David Byrne, 33, at the Regency Hotel on February 5th, 2016.

Gardaí said on Wednesday that they had arrested a man aged in his 40s in connection with the fatal shooting on Poplar Row in Dublin 3 on February 8th, 2016.

“The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in North Dublin,” the statement said.