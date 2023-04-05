Housing Commission’s public consultation seeking views on housing system in Ireland

Michael Bolton

The Housing Commission is encouraging people to have their say in the public consultation on issues in the Irish housing market.

The commission was launched on March 21st, with the aim to seek views on the future of the housing system in Ireland.

The Housing Commission was established last year to examine issues on how to provide a sustainable housing system including supply, tenure, standards, and quality-of-life issues in the provision of housing. The Commission, which is independent, is conducting a public consultation to inform the Housing Commission’s consideration of long-term housing policy post 2030.

The public and interested stakeholders are invited to give their views on a range of issues detailed in a questionnaire, and the commission have thanked those who have participated so far.

The main areas that the housing commission is to examine cost and quality of housing, including the drivers of cost. The affordability of private rental accommodation, and affordability of house purchasing for first-time buyers.

Other factors the Housing commission is examining is the capacity of the construction sector to meet housing supply requirements, rural housing, regulation of social housing and the role of approved housing bodies in housing provision.

Consultation is open to the public until April 18th, which can be accessed on the Government's housing website. All answers provided are completely confidential, with responses not linked back to any individual.