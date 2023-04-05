IDA announces 100 new jobs for Dublin, Cork and Galway

Kenneth Fox

100 new jobs have been announced for Dublin, Galway and Cork.

The IDA says the roles are being created by five different 'high growth companies from Europe and the US'.

Payments company Total Processing plans to create 25 new jobs, while Alliance Strategies has announced 15 new marketing and finance roles in Galway.

Health technology company, Movano Health is expanding its Cork operations with 20 new jobs, while pharmaceuticals company QbDVision is also bringing 15 new jobs to Cork.

The remaining jobs will be created by software company Xenon arc when it opens a new EMEA customer support and operations office in Dublin.

Speaking about the announcement, Minister Simon Coveney said “I warmly welcome IDA's announcement today that five new companies will be coming to our shores, creating 100 new jobs.

"The positions will be spread across a range of sectors and indeed cities, demonstrating Ireland’s position as an excellent strategic choice for global business, both in terms of our geographic location and our wealth of diverse and highly skilled talent. I wish all involved the very best in their respective new ventures.”

The new jobs will be spread across the technology, business services, medical technology and fintech sectors with a range of activities such as Sales and Marketing, Software Development, Engineering and Data Analytics.

Xenon arc, the tech and managed service innovator transforming the way materials producers go-to-market, announced today that the company will open a new office in Dublin, Ireland.

Total Processing (25 jobs) is an innovative payments solutions company that helps its clients navigate the complexities of payment processing.

Alliance Strategies (15 jobs) the umbrella entity that strategically and tactically serves the Alliance Abroad global footprint as a leading facilitator of global cultural exchange programs, today announced plans to hire 15 employees in Galway, Ireland over the next 5 years.

QbDVision (15 jobs) the creators of a first-of-its-kind Digital CMC platform, designed to accelerate the drug development lifecycle and help organisations swiftly and efficiently deliver the next generation of breakthrough therapies, has announced the opening of its first international office in Cork.

Movano Health (20 jobs) a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, today announces its plan to grow its Irish subsidiary to more than 20 employees over the next four years or more.