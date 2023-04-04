Dublin Airport to welcome almost 500,000 passengers this weekend

Michael Bolton

Just under half a million passengers are set to pass through Dublin Airport over the coming Easter Bank Holiday Weekend, with 485,000 people to be travelling this weekend.

A total of 248,000 people will depart from Dublin Airport during the five days between Thursday, April 6th and Monday, April 10th, while 23,000 passengers are expected to arrive there, making it the busiest weekend of the year so far.

Easter Monday is expected be the busiest day of the five-day period, with 103,000 passengers flying in and out of Dublin Airport.

Good Friday will be the busiest day for departures, while Easter Monday will be the busiest day for arrivals at the country’s busiest airport.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport this Easter are advised to arrive at their terminal two hours in advance of a short-haul flight and three hours before a long-haul flight.

Passengers are also advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from when planning their journey to the airport.

Demand for car parking at Dublin Airport is very high for Easter with some days already near being sold out. Passengers are advised to book car parking online in advance and to consider alternate ways of getting to and from the airport, including by bus, by taxi or drop-off.

Daa, the operator of Dublin Airport, is reporting that 92 per cent of passengers have been processed in under 20 minutes at the central security screening areas so far this year.

Kevin Cullinane, daa’s group head of communications, said: “Passengers travelling from Dublin Airport this busy Easter holiday period can expect to experience improved service standards across both terminals.

"While a remarkably busy summer schedule is now well underway, it is great to be back to our normal travel advice to arrive two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours for a long-haul flight after the pandemic.

"All the crew at Dublin Airport wish all our passengers a safe and enjoyable Easter weekend ahead,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shannon Airport is preparing for its busiest holiday period so far this year as over 73,000 passengers are expected to hop on a plane from Shannon over Easter.

This is a 26 per cent increase in the number of passengers travelling through the airport when compared to same period last year, and beats pre-pandemic traffic for the same period in 2019 by 20 per cent.

The bounce in recovery comes as the airport launches its sizzling summer schedule, offering a choice of 33 destinations to 11 countries across the EU, UK and USA.