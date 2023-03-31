ISPCA issues appeal after five puppies found abandoned in cardboard box

James Cox

The ISPCA is appealing to animal lovers across the country to "open their hearts, homes, and networks, to share, foster or adopt a dog in ISPCA care", to help find them loving new homes, after five puppies were found abandoned.

"With over 250 dogs in ISPCA care, we are appealing for homes for over 150 dogs now rehabilitated and ready to go to new loving homes," the charity said.

"Animal cruelty remains a sad fact in Ireland, as the ISPCA continues their relentless work to prevent cruelty, protect vulnerable animals and to prosecute all those who break animal welfare legislation."

Earlier this week, five young puppies were brought into the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre, after a member of the public made the discovery, and found the helpless puppies discarded in a cardboard box near Granard, Co Longford. It’s unclear how long the puppies were there, but thankfully they are all doing well, despite the worst start in their young lives.

Head of the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre, Trish Spargo said: “Not only is it an offence to abandon an animal, but to leave vulnerable puppies in a cardboard box and walk away is extremely irresponsible and cowardly. It’s heart-breaking that anyone could put these innocent lives in such danger and we are appealing to anyone who has information, to please contact the ISPCA’s National Animal Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515”.

Ms Spargo added: “The puppies, since called Sean, Stephanie, Michelle, Brendan and Gaza have all received the all-clear following a veterinary assessment, but they won’t be available for adoption for a few weeks yet until they have fully recuperated after their ordeal. We have so many other dogs in ISPCA care, patiently waiting for their chance of a happy new home, and we are appealing to the public to consider adopting an older dog.

"The ISPCA is reminding pet owners of the positive benefits of getting their dogs neutered or spayed and puppies (when of age) as early as possible, to prevent accidental and unwanted litters from being born in the first place. Pet owners should speak to their vet as soon as possible to get this simple procedure done without delay."

ISPCA rescue centres across Ireland "are full of dogs in desperate need of loving homes". The charity has also asked people who are not in a position to adopt a dog to encourage family or friends to do so.

Donations to the ISPCA can be made online at www.ispca.ie/donate/ or by calling 087 0512603.