Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 10:51

Man arrested and charged in connection with dangerous driving incidents in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man as part of an investigation into a number of dangerous driving incidents that occurred on the evening of Wednesday 29th March 2023 in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR).

At approximately 10:15pm, a car on the Clonard Road in Crumlin failed to stop when requested to do so by gardaí.

In an attempt to evade gardaí, this car reversed into an unmarked Garda patrol vehicle and then accelerated from the scene.

A managed containment operation then commenced encompassing multiple districts within the DMR.

During the course of this operation, the offending vehicle was involved in a number of dangerous driving incidents and a number of vehicles had to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

The Garda Air Support Unit assisted in this operation and provided aerial support to ground units.

The operation concluded when the driver alighted the offending vehicle on Lurgan Street, Dublin 7, and was arrested by gardaí.

The man, aged in his 20s, was detained at a Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ 3), Dublin, on the morning of Friday 31st March 2023.

