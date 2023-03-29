New Busking laws to be adopted in Killarney

Michael Bolton

Kerry County Council enforcement officers are to be equipped with sound monitors to test sound levels of street singers under new bylaws adopted by councilors this Wednesday morning in Killarney.

They will also decide on the quality of the music under the terms of the long-sought after bylaws.

The regulations had been out for public consultation and just two submissions had been received, both from An Garda Síochána. Gardaí had asked the council what 'mechanism' would be in place to measure sound levels, especially where businesses and residents complained.

‘Kerry County Council Enforcement Staff will have sound monitors to monitor sound levels,’ the council meeting in Killarney heard. Enforcement of the bylaws will be by both the gardaí and the council.

Along with monotony, vulgar songs, and anti-american comments have caused concern in the town in recent years.

The new laws will clamp down on poor quality of music as well as offensive language.

‘Busking is more than welcome in Killarney. It adds massively to our town. But where there are problems they are severe and what is not welcome is foul language, one track music and staying in the same place all day,’ mayor of Killarney Niall Kelleher said.

Now street performers in Killarney are to be banned from using offensive language — and singing the same song over and over.

The new draft bylaws governing street performance are the first of their kind in Killarney and are needed to bring “harmony” to the tourist town, a previous meeting heard.

Labour Councillor Marie Moloney said they would put a stop to ‘buskers coming into our town and setting up at 11.30 pm and playing until 3.30 am in the morning!’

Cllr Maura Healy-Rae however felt the 9 pm cut off under the new laws was a bit early for Killarney and 10pm would be more suitable.

‘Everyone is aware of the profanity. But what kind of musical standard is required? A person’s musical taste is subjective,’ Cllr John O’Donoghhue, asked.

Under the new laws, “a street performer must not use lewd, offensive, or racist language or conduct (including song lyrics) as part of his/her act”.

All street performances are now to be limited to two hours in the one location. Performers will then have to move “more than 50m" in order to continue.

In an attempt to address the vexed question of quality and repetition, the draft bylaws stipulate that a street performer who plays music and sings songs ‘must have a sufficient repertoire to avoid constant repetition.”

Breaches will attract fixed charge notice fines of €75 and performers who end up in the District Court can be fined up to €1,500.