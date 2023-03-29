Trial date fixed for Kildare man charged with murder of Roy Hopkins

Ryan Dunne

A trial date has been fixed for early next year for the trial of a 28-year-old man charged with the murder of Roy Hopkins in 2020.

Robert Broughan, of St Patrick’s Park, Rathangan, Co Kildare, is charged with murder in the town on July 31st, 2020.

When Mr Broughan was charged with the offence at Naas District Court on August 2nd, 2020, Detective Garda Seamus Doyle said the accused and Mr Hopkins (34) were known to each other and attended the scene together.

The detective said Mr Hopkins died following an assault by a “blunt instrument” which, he said, gardaí believed to be a baseball bat.

Mr Broughan was originally set to stand trial last July, but this date was vacated to await a report.

At the Central Criminal Court on Wednesday, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring set a new trial date for February 5th, 2024, with the matter adjourned to July 21st for case management.

The trial is expected to last no more than two weeks.