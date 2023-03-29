Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 12:19

Government survives no-confidence vote

The motion was put forward by the Labour Party
Government survives no-confidence vote

Muireann Duffy

Additional reporting by Press Association.

The Government has survived a vote of no-confidence in the Dáil on Wednesday afternoon.

The vote of no-confidence was tabled by the Labour Party following the Government's decision to allow the moratorium on no-fault evictions to lapse at the end of the month.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said her party tabled the motion as the Government’s choice to lift ban will be “disastrous” and “catastrophic”.

Of the 153 votes cast, 86 voted in support of the Government while 67 voted against. None of TDs present abstained from the vote.

Following the result, the Dáil's business of the day continues as planned with Leaders Questions, ahead of a vote on Sinn Féin's Bill on the eviction ban later.

The proposed legislation comes after a Sinn Féin motion calling for an extension of the eviction ban was voted down last week.

Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan voted against the Government in last week's vote, however, voted in favour of the Government during the confidence vote.

More to follow...

More in this section

Hospital overcrowding: 635 patients on trolleys amid 'unacceptable' conditions Hospital overcrowding: 635 patients on trolleys amid 'unacceptable' conditions
No confidence motion being debated in the Dáil as Government defends its decision No confidence motion being debated in the Dáil as Government defends its decision
Defence Forces 'barely tolerates women', review told Defence Forces 'barely tolerates women', review told
housingdailgovernmenteviction banevictionsno confidence vote
Varadkar accuses opposition of ‘performative anger’ over evictions

Varadkar accuses opposition of ‘performative anger’ over evictions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more