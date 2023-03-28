Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 18:19

Trial date set for woman accused of murdering her two children in Westmeath car fire

The children, aged five and two, were killed in a car fire on September 9th, 2022, near Multyfarnham in Co Westmeath
Trial date set for woman accused of murdering her two children in Westmeath car fire

Fiona Magennis

A 48-year-old woman will go on trial next year, accused of murdering her two young children in a car fire in Co Westmeath.

Lynn Eagar, with an address of Winetown, Rathowen, Co Westmeath, is charged with the murders of Thelma (5) and Michael Dennany (2) at Lackan, Multyfarnham on September 9th, 2022.

At the Central Criminal Court on Tuesday, Sean Gillane SC, appearing for Ms Eagar, asked that a date for trial be fixed. Mr Gillane said he is hopeful that a lot of the facts in the case may be agreed.

Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring set a trial date of January 15th, 2024, with witness and exhibit orders for the same date.

The case, which the court heard is expected to last for two weeks, was listed for case management on July 21st this year.

Five-year-old Thelma and her two-year-old brother Mikey suffered fatal injuries when the vehicle they were in went on fire on the afternoon of September 9th, 2022.

The car was discovered engulfed in flames by a passerby on a rural road at Lackan, a townland between the villages of Multyfarnham and Coole.

More in this section

Man jailed for threats to gardaí Man jailed for threats to gardaí
James McClean reveals autism diagnosis James McClean reveals autism diagnosis
Statutory inquiry to examine sexual harassment allegations in Defence Forces Statutory inquiry to examine sexual harassment allegations in Defence Forces
courttrialwestmeathalleged murder
Settlement in Pensions Authority case over Dolphin Trust investments

Settlement in Pensions Authority case over Dolphin Trust investments

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more