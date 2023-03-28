Acclaimed musician Donovan charged with being drunk in charge of vehicle in Cork

Noel Baker

Sixties music legend Donovan is facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle and then of failing to provide a sample at a Garda station, with a court in West Cork hearing other charges may follow.

Donovan Leitch, 76 and with an address at Castlemagner, Kanturk in Co Cork, was not present in Skibbereen District Court when the case was brought before Judge James McNulty.

Mr Leitch has been charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle, contrary to Section 5.1 of the Road Traffic Act, at Aghills in Skibbereen on February 11th of this year.

On the same date it is alleged that he failed to provide a sample to gardaí at Bantry Garda Station contrary to Section 12.2 of the Road Traffic Act.

In court in Skibbereen Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Leitch’s solicitor, Lettie Baker, had made an application last Thursday in Bantry District Court, excusing her client’s appearance before the court in Skibbereen on Tuesday.

Sgt Paul Kelly said: “There are additional charges to be preferred.”

Judge McNulty adjourned the matter until May 9th next, when any additional charges will be brought.

The acclaimed songwriter, whose hits include Hurdy Gurdy Man, Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman, has lived in Ireland for many years. His most recent album, Gaelia, was released just last December.

Coincidentally, the alleged incident on February 11th occurred on the same day he appeared as the last guest on the most recent series of the Tommy Tiernan Show.

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter was a popular guest on the programme, addressing a range of subjects including his early fame. “I got this mayhem that the Beatles and other bands were getting, that was extraordinary,” he said.

Tiernan was also visibly moved by a performance of Catch The Wind by Donovan on the show.