Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 16:02

Acclaimed musician Donovan charged with being drunk in charge of vehicle in Cork

The acclaimed songwriter, whose hits include Hurdy Gurdy Man, Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman, has lived in Ireland for many years
Acclaimed musician Donovan charged with being drunk in charge of vehicle in Cork

Noel Baker

Sixties music legend Donovan is facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle and then of failing to provide a sample at a Garda station, with a court in West Cork hearing other charges may follow.

Donovan Leitch, 76 and with an address at Castlemagner, Kanturk in Co Cork, was not present in Skibbereen District Court when the case was brought before Judge James McNulty.

Mr Leitch has been charged with being drunk in charge of a vehicle, contrary to Section 5.1 of the Road Traffic Act, at Aghills in Skibbereen on February 11th of this year.

On the same date it is alleged that he failed to provide a sample to gardaí at Bantry Garda Station contrary to Section 12.2 of the Road Traffic Act.

In court in Skibbereen Judge James McNulty heard that Mr Leitch’s solicitor, Lettie Baker, had made an application last Thursday in Bantry District Court, excusing her client’s appearance before the court in Skibbereen on Tuesday.

Sgt Paul Kelly said: “There are additional charges to be preferred.”

Judge McNulty adjourned the matter until May 9th next, when any additional charges will be brought.

The acclaimed songwriter, whose hits include Hurdy Gurdy Man, Mellow Yellow and Sunshine Superman, has lived in Ireland for many years. His most recent album, Gaelia, was released just last December.

Coincidentally, the alleged incident on February 11th occurred on the same day he appeared as the last guest on the most recent series of the Tommy Tiernan Show.

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter was a popular guest on the programme, addressing a range of subjects including his early fame. “I got this mayhem that the Beatles and other bands were getting, that was extraordinary,” he said.

Tiernan was also visibly moved by a performance of Catch The Wind by Donovan on the show.

More in this section

EU proposal to restrict British TV content is petty, Irish MEP says EU proposal to restrict British TV content is petty, Irish MEP says
Tánaiste accuses Sinn Féin of 'playing politics' with attempt to extend eviction ban Tánaiste accuses Sinn Féin of 'playing politics' with attempt to extend eviction ban
Kellie Harrington refuses to answer questions on immigration after controversial tweet Kellie Harrington refuses to answer questions on immigration after controversial tweet
corkcourtsongwriterdonovanallegedly in charge of vehicle while drunkhurdy gurdy mandonovan leitch
Statutory inquiry to examine sexual harassment allegations in Defence Forces

Statutory inquiry to examine sexual harassment allegations in Defence Forces

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more