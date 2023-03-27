Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 18:06

Dates for Joe Biden's Ireland visit revealed with White House finalising plans

Final details of the trip are being organised by the White House and the Department of Foreign Affairs
Dates for Joe Biden's Ireland visit revealed with White House finalising plans

James Cox

US president Joe Biden is set to visit Ireland between April 12th and 15th.

Final details of the trip are being organised by the White House and the Department of Foreign Affairs.

While the details are still being kept under wraps, it is believed Mr Biden will visit Northern Ireland on April 11th to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

He will then visit the Republic between April 12th and 15th, Newstalk reported. He is expected to visit counties Louth, Mayo and Dublin.

Mr Biden's family ancestry can be traced to Ballina, Co Mayo, and the Cooley Peninsula, Co Louth.

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Andrea McKevitt is a fifth cousin of the US president. In a recent interview with BreakingNews.ie, she said: "I know he'll be under time pressure, but I think he'll want to spend as much time as possible engaging with people, taking photos, a personal touch. Because when we look back at his last visit he was so interested in talking and engaging with normal people."

Mr Biden discussed the upcoming visit with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during their White House meeting on St Patrick's Day.

More in this section

Offaly man caught with child abuse material gets suspended sentence Offaly man caught with child abuse material gets suspended sentence
Call to consider including advice for over-40s in new sexual health strategy Call to consider including advice for over-40s in new sexual health strategy
Dunnes Stores lodge plans for new Crumlin Shopping Centre Dunnes Stores lodge plans for new Crumlin Shopping Centre
white housejoe bidenunited statesdepartment of foreign affairsbiden ireland visit
Aer Lingus begins Knock-Heathrow service, resumes direct flights to Connecticut

Aer Lingus begins Knock-Heathrow service, resumes direct flights to Connecticut

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more