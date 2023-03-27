Man arrested following €540,000 cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man following a seizure of drugs with €540,000 by Revenue Customs Service at Dublin Airport on Sunday evening.

At approximately 5pm, a man who arrived in Dublin Airport was stopped by Revenue Customs personnel and a search of his luggage was conducted.

During the course of the search approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis was found. The value of drugs seized is estimated at €540,000 (analysis pending).

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in north County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.