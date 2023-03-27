Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 17:33

Man arrested following €540,000 cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport

Gardaí have arrested a man following a seizure of drugs with €540,000 by Revenue Customs Service at Dublin Airport on Sunday evening
Man arrested following €540,000 cannabis seizure at Dublin Airport

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man following a seizure of drugs with €540,000 by Revenue Customs Service at Dublin Airport on Sunday evening.

At approximately 5pm, a man who arrived in Dublin Airport was stopped by Revenue Customs personnel and a search of his luggage was conducted.

During the course of the search approximately 27kg of suspected cannabis was found. The value of drugs seized is estimated at €540,000 (analysis pending).

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested and taken to a Garda Station in north County Dublin, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Environmental group challenges Government's failure on climate strategy Environmental group challenges Government's failure on climate strategy
Call to consider including advice for over-40s in new sexual health strategy Call to consider including advice for over-40s in new sexual health strategy
Offaly man caught with child abuse material gets suspended sentence Offaly man caught with child abuse material gets suspended sentence
gardairevenue customs servicedublin airportdrugscannabis
Dunnes Stores lodge plans for new Crumlin Shopping Centre

Dunnes Stores lodge plans for new Crumlin Shopping Centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more