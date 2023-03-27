Dunnes Stores lodge plans for new Crumlin Shopping Centre

Gordon Deegan

Family owned retail giant, Dunnes Stores have lodged plans for a ‘landmark’ shopping centre for Crumlin in Dublin 12 with the potential to provide up to 450 jobs when operational.

Planning documents lodged with Dublin City Council by Dunnes firm, Better Value Unlimited Co state that the scheme provides "for a vibrant shopping centre” that will replace the existing ‘dilapidated’ Crumlin Shopping Centre.

A planning report drawn up by KPMG Future Analytics for Dunnes Stores states the new 16,678 sq m scheme - which will include a new anchor unit for Dunnes Stores, a Food Market, cafe, four independent units along with a gym and library - has the potential to provide up to 450 jobs when operational and 150-200 jobs during the construction phase.

The construction phase is due to last 18 to 24 months.

The planning consultants state that the potential 450 jobs when operational “would have a significant positive impact on the area, as local businesses would benefit from additional disposable income in the area and employment levels would increase in the level also”.

The report states that the proposed scheme designed by Dublin based Altu Architects comprises a contemporary, striking, exciting and modern building "with a unique wave design" extending along Crumlin Rd.

KPMG Future Analytics state that the design “will completely transform the site, thus creating a welcoming and attractive space for residents of the area, the working population and visitors to enjoy”.

A retail impact statement lodged with the scheme states that the annual turnover from the net increase in retail floorspace will be €62.9 million for 2027.

The proposal involves the demolition of the existing 11,444 sq metre Crumlin shopping centre where Dunnes is the anchor tenant.

The shopping centre first opened in 1974 comprising 39 individual retail units and two larger units. The centre is largely vacant except for the main Dunnes Stores anchor store.

An Environment Impact Statement Report states that the existing shopping centre is dilapidated and regularly attracts anti-social behaviour.

The EIAR states that when operational the site “will be transformed into a welcoming and inviting shopping centre with high quality retail provision designed to serve the Crumlin and surrounding areas for years to come”..

KPMG Future Analytics state that the food market will provide customers with eat-in, take out and home delivery options with several different restaurant brands serving a variety of cuisines.

The report states that the food market is to operate from 7am to 11pm each day catering for breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

The planning report states that the food market “will add vitality and footfall to the scheme, particularly given its extended operational hours and a dedicated facility management company ensuring its successful operation”.

The report contends that the redevelopment will address the current under-utilisation and vacancy issues that exist on the site today and stimulate further opportunities for the area.

The submitted retail impact assessment states that there is more than adequate available expenditure within the area to support the proposed development without diverting expenditure from existing retail destinations.

The report states that the proposal will not have a significant adverse impact on any existing centre within the area as the proposal is an extension of an existing shopping centre and the anchor retailer, Dunnes, is to remain in place.