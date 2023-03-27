Mon, 27 Mar, 2023 - 13:53

'Potholes ahead, Remove dentures, Tighten bra straps', Co Donegal motorists warned

Locals in Co Donegal are so sick of the state of their local surface at Mill Road that they have made up their own signs.
'Potholes ahead, Remove dentures, Tighten bra straps', Co Donegal motorists warned

Stephen Maguire

Locals in Co Donegal are so sick of the state of their local surface at Mill Road that they have made up their own signs.

And the results have left passing walkers and drivers in Ballybofey in fits of laughter.

The anonymous sign-maker went out of their way to make this sign.

It warns road-users 'Potholes ahead, Remove dentures, Tighten bra straps.'

The sign has gone viral on social media.

One joked: "You have to blow your horn coming up to the pothole in case there is someone else in it."

Another more serious poster said: "This road is an absolute disgrace and it's gone on for far too long now."

Many angry road-users have hit out at the state of the road after the wacky sign was placed along the road.

And it now appears the prankster who printed and put up the roadsign may have known exactly what they were doing.

The issue of the potholed road is set to be brought up at the next local council meeting.

More in this section

First-time buyers dominate market as average house price exceeds €293,000 - REA First-time buyers dominate market as average house price exceeds €293,000 - REA
Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in 'scary' development Linda Nolan reveals cancer has spread to her brain in 'scary' development
US military aircraft make emergency landing at Shannon US military aircraft make emergency landing at Shannon
donegalpotholescouncilsignsroadsballybofey
Offaly man caught with child abuse material gets suspended sentence

Offaly man caught with child abuse material gets suspended sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more