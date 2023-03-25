Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 15:11

Firefighters battling major fire in New Ross

Fire services have rushed to the scene of a major fire in New Ross in County Wexford
James Cox

Fire services have rushed to the scene of a major fire in New Ross in County Wexford.

Smoke can be seen from miles away as teams tackle the blaze at Culcita furniture manufacturing plant close to the Kent's Cross roundabout - known locally as 'the Tesco roundabout'.

Wexford County Council is appealing to people to avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed until the smoke and fumes disperse.

Karen Kelly and her brother were driving by as the first responders arrived.

Ms Kelly told Newstalk: "It just looked really out of control to be honest, you could see the flames coming out through [the building]. The fire brigade was on the scene and they were trying to battle it.

"I stayed about an hour up there just looking, there was a lot of people gathering up there. As far as I know it's Culcita factory, they do cushions and all for patio furniture. It was really scary, from where I was standing you could actually feel the heat."

