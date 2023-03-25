Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 10:35

Weather: mixed weekend of showers and sunshine with temperatures set to drop on Sunday night

A mixed weekend with sunny spells and showers across the country.
Today will see scattered showers gradually clear away as hazy sunshine develops across the country. Cloud will continue to build during the afternoon with patchy rain or drizzle moving into southern counties.

Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees with moderate westerly winds gradually easing.

Tonight will be mainly dry and calm over the northern half of the country, but cloud will continue to thicken in the south with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading over Munster and south Leinster.

Winds will be mainly light and it will be a rather cool night too with lows of 2 to 5 degrees.

Sunday night will see showers clear away with long clear and dry spells developing. Winds will fall light and temperatures will fall widely below freezing with -1 to -3 degrees. Frost and icy patches expected overnight in central and northern areas, but it will stay a touch milder over Munster with temperatures staying just above freezing

