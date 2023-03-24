Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 18:52

Police name woman found dead after Portadown fire

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
By Claudia Savage, PA

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Portadown have named her as Alesia Nazarova.

Ms Nazarova (37) was found dead after a fire in the Church Street area of Portadown on Tuesday.

A second female who was taken to hospital for treatment following the fire has been discharged.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody at this time.”

The police investigation continues.

