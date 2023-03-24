Gardaí seize drugs worth €170,000 in Finglas search operation

Gardaí seized drugs with an estimated street value of €170,000 following a search operation in north Dublin on Thursday.

Quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized at a residential premises in Finglas, gardaí said in a release.

Two cocaine presses, mixing agent and other drug related paraphernalia was also recovered.

A woman in her 40s was arrested following the search. She was later charged at Finglas Garda station and released.

She will appear at Blanchardstown District Court at a later date, the force said.

All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

The search was part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána's national anti-drug strategy.

Investigations are ongoing, the force said.