Gardaí seize drugs worth €170,000 in Finglas search operation

Gardaí seized drugs with an estimated street value of €170,000 following a search operation in north Dublin on Thursday.
Quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized at a residential premises in Finglas, gardaí said in a release.
Two cocaine presses, mixing agent and other drug related paraphernalia was also recovered.
A woman in her 40s was arrested following the search. She was later charged at Finglas Garda station and released.
She will appear at Blanchardstown District Court at a later date, the force said.
All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.
The search was part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána's national anti-drug strategy.
Investigations are ongoing, the force said.