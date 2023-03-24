Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 12:32

Gardaí seize drugs worth €170,000 in Finglas search operation

Suspected cocaine, worth over €150,000, and a smaller quantity of suspected cannabis was seized at a residential premises in Finglas, gardaí said in a release on Friday.
Gardaí seized drugs with an estimated street value of €170,000 following a search operation in north Dublin on Thursday.

Quantities of suspected cocaine and cannabis were seized at a residential premises in Finglas, gardaí said in a release.

Two cocaine presses, mixing agent and other drug related paraphernalia was also recovered.

A woman in her 40s was arrested following the search.  She was later charged at Finglas Garda station and released.

She will appear at Blanchardstown District Court at a later date, the force said.

All drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

The search was part of Operation Tara, An Garda Síochána's national anti-drug strategy.

Investigations are ongoing, the force said.

 

 

