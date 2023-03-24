Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 12:42

Taoiseach criticises ‘use of language’ around ending of eviction ban

Leo Varadkar said he believes people often ‘mix up notices of termination with evictions’
Taoiseach criticises ‘use of language’ around ending of eviction ban

By By Cillian Sherlock and Rebecca Black, PA

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has criticised some of the use of language around the ending of the eviction ban.

The Government has been strongly criticised for not moving to extend the moratorium on no-fault evictions beyond March.

Critics have urged it be kept amid the housing crisis, but ministers have said to extend the ban would “make matters worse”, insisting other measures are being introduced to attempt to alleviate the situation.

Both the Labour Party and Sinn Féin are attempting to extend the ban, preparing votes to take place in the Dáil next week.

Speaking as he attended a summit meeting of the EU Council in Brussels, Mr Varadkar expressed concern over the use of language around the issue.

“Evictions in Ireland can only be ordered by the courts. I think people often mix up notices of termination with evictions,” he said.

“I think we do need to start using words a bit more accurately. It’s not the same.”

Mr Varadkar said judges are “very reluctant to evict people into homelessness”, adding he expects the number of evictions to “continue to be very small”.

He said the idea opposition politicians put forward that notices of termination turn into evictions and homelessness is “not how it works”.

He added that the vast majority of property holders and landlords would be “reasonable” in cases where renters overhold.

More in this section

Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month
Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal
ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land
leo varadkaririshevictionsireland
Number of births decreased in third quarter of 2022

Number of births decreased in third quarter of 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more