Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 11:03

Arrests in 'Kerry babies' case a 'significant development', says Varadkar

Gardaí confirmed two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder
Arrests in 'Kerry babies' case a 'significant development', says Varadkar

Additional reporting by PA.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described the arrests of two people as part of the investigation into the death of a baby boy almost 40 years ago as “a significant development”.

The two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The body of the five-day-old infant, known as Baby John, was found with multiple stab wounds in a bag on a beach in Co Kerry in April 1984. The high-profile matter became known as the 'Kerry babies' case,

On Thursday, gardaí confirmed a man (60s) and a woman (50s) have been arrested in the Munster region and are being detained in Garda stations in the south of the country.

"This is a case that has never been closed, and I understand the gardaí have made some arrests now," the Taoiseach said.

"It is a live investigation, so probably best for me not to say too much about it, but it's a really tragic case that I think everyone in the country is familiar with, and gardaí have continued to investigate and I understand this is a significant development."

The arrests announced on Thursday come after a review of the case was launched in 2018 when a fresh appeal for information was made.

More in this section

ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land ESB fears millions may be paid out to allow power lines over private land
Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal Judgment due in Graham Dwyer murder case appeal
Frances Fitzgerald calls for better EU supports for SMEs Frances Fitzgerald calls for better EU supports for SMEs
gardaileo varadkarkerryarrestskerry babies
Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month

Mortgage approvals slump, falling 8.6% in one month

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more