Fiachra Gallagher

The disappearance of Annie McCarrick has been upgraded to a murder investigation, gardaí said on Friday.

Ms McCarrick, a 26-year-old American woman, was last seen at an AIB branch on Sandymount Road, Dublin 4 on March 26th, 1993.

Ms McCarrick had moved to Ireland from New York in 1993 to study and live.

More to follow...