Fri, 24 Mar, 2023 - 10:30

Clocks set to go forward this weekend

Michael Bolton

The clocks go forward by an hour on Sunday morning, marking the start of longer days as he head into the summer months.

Clocks in the 27 EU member states will change at the same time, meaning people will have one less hour of sleep on Saturday night.

At one o'clock Sunday morning Irish time, the clocks will go forward one hour.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted to end the seasonal time changes, but the decision has yet to be implemented.

Dublin Town chief executive Richard Guiney said once the clocks change at the weekend, the retail sector would like to see them stay at that time.

He explained, before the pandemic, the retail sector noticed the uptake in customers in the evening rather than the morning.

"It doesn't really match how people live. Before the pandemic, we did know there was more evening time activity. There are less people in the city in the morning, so I think we could do with the hour in the evening.

"That would certainly be the preference. Businesses will always say St Patrick's Day marks the beginning of a jump in trade, we will see it at the forefront of figures, there is more trade to be done in the evening than there is early in the morning.

"A lot of shops don't open until 10 in the morning," he said.

retailsummerrichard guineyclocks change
