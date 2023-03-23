Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 21:32

Two arrested on suspicion of murder in 'Kerry Babies' case

An Garda Síochána said on Thursday that a man (60s) and woman (50s) are being held at stations in the south of country. 
Fiachra Gallagher

Two people have been arrested in connection to the 1984 killing of a baby in Co Kerry. They are suspected of murder.

An Garda Síochána said on Thursday that a man (60s) and woman (50s) were being held at stations in the south of country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

'Baby John' was discovered at White Strand, Caherciveen on April 14th, 1984. The infant male was found lifeless, having sustained multiple injuries.

The full circumstances of the baby's death have hitherto been unknown.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said in a release that the arrests are a "significant development" in the effort to "establish the truth" about Baby John's death.

In 2018, Garda announced a review of Baby John's death. Speaking at the time, Superintendent Murphy called for the public's help in finding out what happened to the infant.

"Someone is Baby John’s mother. Someone is Baby John’s father. Someone knew his mother or father.

"People have carried a lot of pain and hurt over the last 30 years. This is an opportunity for them to help bring closure to this terrible event and ensure that Baby John receives justice.

"Our strong belief at the current time is that the answers to this are in Caherciveen and the close surrounding areas.

"After all these years, Baby John deserves the truth," she said.

alleged murderkerry babiescaherciveenwhite strand
