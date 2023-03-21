Weather warnings issued for two counties

Muireann Duffy

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Co Kerry, taking effect from Tuesday afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued the yellow rain warning which will begin at 2pm and remain in place until 8pm.

Status Yellow - Rain warning for Kerry



Met Éireann Weather Warning



Wet and windy with localised flooding🌧️🌬️



Highest accumulations in mountainous regions⚠️



Valid: 14:00 Tuesday 21/03/2023 to 20:00 Tuesday 21/03/2023



Issued: 11:02 Tuesday 21/03/2023 pic.twitter.com/KcmfN0uuPb — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 21, 2023

The forecaster warned of wet and windy conditions with the possibility of localised flooding, adding the accumulations will be highest in mountainous areas.

Overnight, a yellow wind alert for Donegal will also take effect at 2am, lasting until 8am.

Met Éireann added the high winds will also bring the possibility of coastal flooding.