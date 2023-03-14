Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 10:52

What the local papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The removal of the eviction ban, preparations for St Patrick's Day and a fatal assault is among the headlines in today's regional papers.
What the local papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The removal of the eviction ban, preparations for St Patrick's Day and a fatal assault is among the headlines in today's regional papers.

In the Western People, the paper leads with Fine Gael TD Michael Ring calling for the introduction of tax incentives for builders as a method to ease the housing crisis.

The Nationalist leads with workers who were attacked when carrying out an inspection on a possible site for refugees.

The Kildare Nationalist top story is the fatal assault on a 47-year-old man, with one person detained, and another person released without charge.

The Laois Nationalist leads with the anger and frustration in Portlaoise as the Kolbe Special school face further delays

The Waterford News and Star main story is the rising numbers in Waterford University Hospital, with a 50% in patients as of last Tuesday.

In the Roscommon Herald, one lucky person from Roscommon is being urged to come forward to collect their lotto winnings, while Donamon Castle is being viewed as a potential location to ease pressure on Hospitals, according to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

More in this section

Group drove in convoy to carry out eviction 'like something out of wild west', trial hears Group drove in convoy to carry out eviction 'like something out of wild west', trial hears
Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban Sinn Féin to introduce Dáil motion to extend eviction ban
Car park operator for National Children's Hospital must make €5m 'up-front payment' Car park operator for National Children's Hospital must make €5m 'up-front payment'
nationalistwestern peopleregional newspapersfront pageslocal paperslaois nationalistkildare nationalistwaterford news and star
Jury begin deliberations in trial of Stephen Silver for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

Jury begin deliberations in trial of Stephen Silver for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more