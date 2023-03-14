What the local papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The removal of the eviction ban, preparations for St Patrick's Day and a fatal assault is among the headlines in today's regional papers.

In the Western People, the paper leads with Fine Gael TD Michael Ring calling for the introduction of tax incentives for builders as a method to ease the housing crisis.

The Nationalist leads with workers who were attacked when carrying out an inspection on a possible site for refugees.

The Kildare Nationalist top story is the fatal assault on a 47-year-old man, with one person detained, and another person released without charge.

The Laois Nationalist leads with the anger and frustration in Portlaoise as the Kolbe Special school face further delays

The Waterford News and Star main story is the rising numbers in Waterford University Hospital, with a 50% in patients as of last Tuesday.

In the Roscommon Herald, one lucky person from Roscommon is being urged to come forward to collect their lotto winnings, while Donamon Castle is being viewed as a potential location to ease pressure on Hospitals, according to Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice.