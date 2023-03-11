Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 11:02

Man arrested after New IRA claim over attempted murder of senior PSNI officer

The 25-year-old was arrested in the Derry area.
Man arrested after New IRA claim over attempted murder of senior PSNI officer

By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested after a claim of responsibility by the New IRA for the shooting of senior detective John Caldwell.

The 25-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act after the search of a property in the Derry area.

It comes after a typed message was posted on a wall in Derry purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

Police have said the New IRA is the main line of inquiry in the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital after being shot several times at a sports complex in Omagh last month.

Police said the 25-year-old man will also be questioned around a hoax security alert last month close to the Brandywell stadium during a football match.

President Michael D Higgins and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris had been attending the game between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

More in this section

White House officials visit Belfast ahead of potential Biden trip White House officials visit Belfast ahead of potential Biden trip
Ex-priest who sexually abused woman while driving her to Rape Crisis Centre avoids jail Ex-priest who sexually abused woman while driving her to Rape Crisis Centre avoids jail
Man with schizophrenia accused of his father's murder is deemed fit to stand trial Man with schizophrenia accused of his father's murder is deemed fit to stand trial
ulsterderrypsnishootingnew iraomaghjohn caldwellomagh shooting
Man jailed for smuggling cocaine in shampoo bottles into Ireland

Man jailed for smuggling cocaine in shampoo bottles into Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more