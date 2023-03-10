Three men arrested as gardaí seize €100,000 worth of cocaine in Co Clare

James Cox

Gardaí arrested three men and seized €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Clare on Thursday night.

The arrests and seizure were made as part of Operation Tara.

At approximately 11.45pm, gardaí from Ardnacrusha Garda Station conducted a search at a property in, Clonlara.

During the course of this search, approximately €100,000 worth of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Henry Street Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.