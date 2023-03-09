Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal assault in Co Cavan

James Cox

Gardaí arrested one man following a fatal assault on a man, aged in his 50s, that occurred in Co Cavan on Thursday morning.

At approximately 9.15am, gardaí received reports of a man discovered unresponsive with serious injuries at a domestic residence in Blacklion, Co Cavan.

Despite medical intervention by gardaí, the man, aged in his 50s, was later pronounced dead by paramedics. The body remains at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a postmortem examination will be arranged for a later date.

As a result of garda enquiries and follow-on investigations, a man in his 30s was later arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda Station in Roscommon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time.