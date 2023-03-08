Wed, 08 Mar, 2023 - 17:20

Man dies in crash between motorbike and car in Louth

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike that occurred at approximately12:45pm, on Wednesday 8th March 2023, on the R168 at Collon, County Louth.

The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda as a precaution.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R168 between 12:30pm and 1:00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

