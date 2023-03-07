Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 16:45

Focus Ireland criticises Government decision not to extend ban on no-fault evictions

Despite calls from the opposition, the eviction ban is set to expire on March 31st.
Focus Ireland criticises Government decision not to extend ban on no-fault evictions

Michael Bolton

Homeless charity Focus Ireland has criticised the decision to lift the ban on no-fault evictions, labelling it a mistake.

The eviction ban is set to expire on March 31st, despite calls from opposition parties to extend it. The ban was introduced in November in the hope of reducing homelessness, but numbers have continued to rise.

The latest figures show there are a record total of 11,754 people homeless, which includes nearly 3,500 children.

Following a meeting of the three coalition leaders and the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien, on Monday night, it is understood the recommendation is to let the current legislation lapse.

Focus Ireland said homeless shelters are stretched, with local authorities struggling with rising homeless numbers.

Focus Ireland Director of Advocacy Mike Allen said: "There are virtually no free beds in emergency homeless accommodation and all local authorities are facing huge problems in increasing supply of emergency shelter.

"The Government has essentially decided to live with a level of street homelessness which has never been considered tolerable before. This may well involve children as well as adults.

"The Irish public have made it very clear over many years that do not accept that people should be forced to sleep rough, and it is almost inevitable that the Government will face increasing pressure over the coming months to reconsider this decision and re-introduce some form of new eviction ban."

More in this section

What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway
Property owners' association welcomes Government decision to halt eviction ban Property owners' association welcomes Government decision to halt eviction ban
Man to appear in court charged over discovery of body in Co Mayo home Man to appear in court charged over discovery of body in Co Mayo home
eviction banhousing crisisfocus ireland
New €40m investment in additional DCU student accommodation

New €40m investment in additional DCU student accommodation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more