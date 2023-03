James Cox

A man is due in court this afternoon, charged in connection with the discovery of a woman's body in Co Kerry in August.

75-year-old Miriam Burns was found dead at her home in Killarney, in unexplained circumstances.

Her body was in the house in Killarney on Monday, August 15th, 2022.

A man in his 50s was arrested this morning and taken to Killarney Garda Station.

He was subsequently charged and is scheduled to appear before Killarney District Court this afternoon