Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 12:30

What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway

There's a wide variety of stories covered in this week's regionals, including a murder investigation in Castlebar, the redevelopment of a fabled GAA ground, and a vital fundraising campaign for a young cancer patient.

The Western People leads with a report from Castlebar, where 82-year-old John Brogan was found shot dead in his burning home.  Local councillor Martin McLoughlin described the incident as a "monstrosity of a tragedy".

The Laois Nationalist leads with a report from the funeral of tragic young hurling player Alan Kirwan: "He was the brightest star in our sky, because he had a really special way of making everybody feel good about themselves. Put simply, he had the ability to spread happiness wherever he went."

The Nationalist's front page carries a report from Carlow Circuit Court: a woman who live-streamed herself threatening to kill a social worker was sentenced this week.

The Kildare Nationalist reports that St Conleth's Park in Newbridge is set for a €17.5 million investment from Kildare GAA.

The Waterford News & Star reports that work on the long-awaited North Quays project will soon begin. The front page photograph shows Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, as well as Minster for Housing Darragh O'Brien and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, at a ground-breaking event for the project.

 

In the Roscommon Herald, a fundraising campaign aimed at paying for vital medical care for nine-year-old Joseph Belton reached over €220,000 in just over two weeks.

Stephen Silver's sister planned to have him admitted to hospital prior to fatal shooting

