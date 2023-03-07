Tue, 07 Mar, 2023 - 12:17

Man to appear in court charged over discovery of body in Co Mayo home

The man, previously arrested by gardaí following the discovery, was charged and is due to appear at Castlebar District Court on Tuesday morning. 
Man to appear in court charged over discovery of body in Co Mayo home

Fiachra Gallagher

A man will appear in court charged in connection to the discovery of a body in Co Mayo on Sunday.

The man, previously arrested by gardaí following the discovery at a bungalow in Pheasanthill, Castlebar, was charged and is due to appear at Castlebar District Court on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the deceased man was named locally as 83-year-old John Brogan.

Brogan was a retired bachelor farmer who lived alone in the property, according to The Irish Times.

About 6.30pm on Sunday night, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the house through reports of a fire.

The body of a man was discovered inside the residence, with some reports suggesting he may have suffered gunshot wounds.

The dead man had previously come to the attention of gardaí over alleged historic abuse offences.

 

 

More in this section

What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway What the local papers say: Castlebar murder investigation; North Quays project underway
Gardaí and Fastway among those reprimanded for data breaches in 2022 Gardaí and Fastway among those reprimanded for data breaches in 2022
Stephen Silver's sister planned to have him admitted to hospital prior to fatal shooting Stephen Silver's sister planned to have him admitted to hospital prior to fatal shooting
mayocastlebaran garda siochanacastlebar district court
Motorists warned of icy conditions as temperatures set to reach -5

Motorists warned of icy conditions as temperatures set to reach -5

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more